Bills RB Damien Harris tabbed ‘comeback candidate’ in 2023

James Cook is the perceived top running back for the Buffalo Bills heading into the 2023 season.

Maybe not so fast?

CBS Sports made a case that Damien Harris, who signed in Buffalo as a free agent, could make a claim to that role. The outlet named NFL veterans who could see a comeback season en route in 2023 and Harris is mentioned.

Helping Cook over Harris is his status as a second-round pick of the Bills in 2022. What could more-likely happen is Cook and Harris splitting touches, leading to positive seasons from both players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bare minimum, Harris, 26, could turn out to be a positive short-yardage or early-down rusher for Buffalo. He has the better size for that, while Cook has an elusive and pass-catching mold.

A potential strong duo could be in the making… so at least Buffalo could might consider giving Harris a look, too.

The CBS Sports breakdown on Harris can be found below:

In Harris’ second and third seasons in the NFL, he averaged a meaty 4.8 yards per tote on 339 carries. He was jumped by the younger Rhamondre Stevenson on the running back depth chart in New England and only logged 106 rushes in 2022. While never an ultra-elusive or super-powerful back, Harris’ yards-after-contact figure in 2023 was 3.05 yards, nearly identical to his 2020 average when he set a career-high in total yards per carry (5.0). He joins a Bills team that’s emphasized the fortification of its offensive line by signing Connor McGovern, David Edwards, and Brandon Shell in free agency along with the selection of mauling second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence out of Florida. Harris will be a welcomed addition to a club that’s needed a thicker, North-South runner with some pop through the hole. He’ll return to his 2020-2021 form and, remember, in that 2021 campaign, he scored 15 touchdowns during the regular season. The former Alabama star won’t reach that total again, but nearing double-digit scores is not out of the question. I’m serious.

Advertisement

Related

NFL to reinforce its gambling policy to players ESPN ranks Bills' 'top-five players' near top... but still has concerns List of remaining unsigned Bills free agents

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire