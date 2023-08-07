New Bills RB Damien Harris: “Buffalo is a special place”

As training camp is fully underway for the Buffalo Bills, the roster features a new addition in their offense’s backfield.

With that, also comes the first full week of live-action and of free-agent addition at running back, Damien Harris.

Harris joined the team from the AFC rival Patriots this offseason and is competing for playing time with second-year back James Cook, and fellow free agent addition Latavius Murray.

“Buffalo is a special place, it’s one of the most special places in America,” Harris said to the media about his new playing home. “You only get to truly experience it as a Buffalo Bill, the right way.”

Ideally, Harris will be the physical, big back the team has been missing under Sean McDermott and help take the ball, and the pressure off QB Josh Allen, on third down and goal line plays.

The front office and coaching staff are hoping he’ll do just that, as are the fans whose support Harris has already begun to feel in his first training camp with the Bills.

“We had a practice in Rochester the other day in the rain and no one flinched or moved a muscle, it was a full, packed house,” The RB added.” So it’s just things like that that mean a lot to you and it just makes you want to win for them that much more.”



The 26-year-old was drafted by New England in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, after playing college ball at Alabama where he backed up Derek Henry before winning the starting job after Henry left to go pro. After four years with the Patriots, a fanbase like Buffalo’s has been a positive change.

“This is crazy, it almost made me late for practice, but this is great, these are the best fans in the world, so it was great to come out here and strap it on front of them for the first time in our stadium, my first time here on the good side. Obviously, the energy is electric and I’m glad to be here.”

Though last year’s second-round pick, RB James Cook has seen most of the first-team reps, Harris gained more time with the starters on the seventh day of camp. While he’s learning the offense, it’s the endzone that continues to catch his eye.

“It does, it does, anytime you can get into the box, you always want to touch that money so as runningbacks especially,” Harris shared. “When you get the ball, it’s the hardest yard in football to gain, it’s the most on the line and you want to touch that paint so your heart starts beating a little bit faster, but you’ve got to be able to maintain your composure, red your key, do your job and hopefully get into the end zone.”

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire