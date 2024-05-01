Bills’ Ray Davis has background story worth rooting for

The Buffalo Bills will hope that Ray Davis adds an element to their rushing attack that helps raise the level of their offense in 2024.

Because of that, fans will naturally root for the guy. His background story helps, too.

Following the Bills’ decision to select him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, general manager Brandon Beane described Davis as a “dog” type of player in terms of the effort he gives.

“He’s a tough kid,” Beane said via video conference. “He plays the game violent.”

That aspect of Davis’ personality came to him at an early age.

Davis explained his upbringing through the foster care system. He began that journey at the age of 12 and said it makes your grow up much faster.

“I had to become a man at 12,” Davis said.

More from Davis can be found in the WROC-TV clip below:

New #Bills RB Ray Davis grew up in the foster care system and was homeless for a brief time as a child. "I had to become a man at 12… that was the biggest thing I lived by was just surviving. I always try to attack my issues, I never just try to run away."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/MRz8KWQEAU — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) April 27, 2024

