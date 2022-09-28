Bills at Ravens: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 matchup:
Buffalo Bills (2-1)
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) . (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Did not practice
OL Ryan Bates (concussion)
CB Christian Benford (hand)
OL Dion Dawkins (illness)
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)
Limited participation
WR Gabe Davis (ankle)
CB Dane Jackson (neck)
TE Dawson Knox (back/hip)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee)
OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
OL Justin Murray (foot)
S Jordan Poyer (foot)
Full practice
N/A
Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2 but played last week. … Poyer did not play in Week 3.
Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
Ravens guard Patrick Mekari (65) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (personal)
OLB Justin Houston (groin)
OL Patrick Mekari (ankle)
CB Marcus Peters (knee)
DT Michael Pierce (biceps)
Limited participation
RB JK Dobbins (chest)
Full practice
WR James Proche II (groin)
OL Ronnie Stanley (ankle)
Notes: Mekari, Houston, and Pierce are all starters who were hurt in Week 3. … Pierce is being evaluated for a serious injury and is unlikely to play vs. the Bills.