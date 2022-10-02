Bills at Ravens: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Week 4:
Buffalo Bills (2-1)
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) . (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Christian Benford (hand)
Jordan Phillips (hamstring)
Jake Kumerow (ankle)
Ed Oliver (ankle)
Justin Murray
Tommy Sweeney
Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
Ravens guard Patrick Mekari (65) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Houston (groin)
Patrick Mekari (ankle)
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Kenyan Drake
Ronnie Stanley