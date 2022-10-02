Bills at Ravens: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Week 4:

Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) . (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

  • Christian Benford (hand)

  • Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

  • Jake Kumerow (ankle)

  • Ed Oliver (ankle)

  • Justin Murray

  • Tommy Sweeney

Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Ravens guard Patrick Mekari (65) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

  • Justin Houston (groin)

  • Patrick Mekari (ankle)

  • Jalyn Armour-Davis

  • Kenyan Drake

  • Ronnie Stanley

