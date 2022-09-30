Bills at Ravens: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on Friday ahead of their Week 4 matchup:

Buffalo Bills (2-1)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) . (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Out

CB Christian Benford (hand)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

Questionable

WR Gabe Davis (ankle)

CB Dane Jackson (neck)

TE Dawson Knox (back/hip)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

OL Justin Murray (foot)

S Jordan Poyer (foot)

Will play

OL Ryan Bates (concussion)

OL Dion Dawkins (illness)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee)

Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2 but played last week. … Poyer did not play in Week 3. … Jackson told reporters he plays to play vs. Ravens. … Signed to the practice squad, Bills CB Xavier Rhodes is out and will not play in Week 4.

Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Ravens guard Patrick Mekari (65) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Out

N/A

Doubtful

OLB Justin Houston (groin)

OL Patrick Mekari (ankle)

Questionable

OL Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

Will play

RB JK Dobbins (chest)

CB Marcus Peters (knee)

WR James Proche II (groin)

Notes: Mekari, Houston, are starters who were hurt in Week 3. … Ravens starting DT Michael Pierce was also placed on injured reserve this week.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire