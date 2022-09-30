Bills at Ravens: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on Friday ahead of their Week 4 matchup:
Buffalo Bills (2-1)
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) . (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Out
CB Christian Benford (hand)
DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)
Questionable
WR Gabe Davis (ankle)
CB Dane Jackson (neck)
TE Dawson Knox (back/hip)
OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
OL Justin Murray (foot)
S Jordan Poyer (foot)
Will play
OL Ryan Bates (concussion)
OL Dion Dawkins (illness)
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee)
Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2 but played last week. … Poyer did not play in Week 3. … Jackson told reporters he plays to play vs. Ravens. … Signed to the practice squad, Bills CB Xavier Rhodes is out and will not play in Week 4.
Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
Ravens guard Patrick Mekari (65) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Out
N/A
Doubtful
OLB Justin Houston (groin)
OL Patrick Mekari (ankle)
Questionable
OL Ronnie Stanley (ankle)
Will play
RB JK Dobbins (chest)
CB Marcus Peters (knee)
WR James Proche II (groin)
Notes: Mekari, Houston, are starters who were hurt in Week 3. … Ravens starting DT Michael Pierce was also placed on injured reserve this week.