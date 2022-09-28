Bills at Ravens: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 4

Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens:

Rebounding

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Bills suffered their first loss of 2022 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Since the second that game ended, Buffalo has talked about how they have to learn from it and move on. That will continue all week.

The weather possibility

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Bills lost on a scorching-hot Miami day on Sunday. Bad weather is going to continue following Buffalo.

With Hurricane Ian moving toward the United States, the aftermath of it will likely hit Baltimore. Expect a rainy occasion in Week 4 against the Ravens.

The injury bug

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60). (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

It surprisingly took us this long to get to the injury bug that has bitten the Bills. A lot of players are still hurt heading into Baltimore.

Ed Oliver (ankle), Jordan Phillips (hamstring), Jordan Poyer (foot), Dane Jackson (neck), Mitch Morse (elbow) did not play against the Dolphins. Ryan Bates (head), Christian Benford (hand), Jake Kumerow (ankle) and did not finish Sunday’s game due to injury.

But we have a twist this week: Buffalo is not alone. The Ravens have had a slew of injuries as well. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle), outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and defensive lineman Michael Pierce (biceps) all left their last game and did not return. Mekari and Pierce were carted off, according to Ravens Wire.

The last meeting

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like the Bills and Ravens played each other fairly recently. It has actually been two years.

What will likely be talked about this week, especially on the Baltimore side of things, is the last meeting. That was the 2020 postseason. The Bills shutdown the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson en route to a 17-3 win.

Story continues

In the regular season, Baltimore has beaten Buffalo three-straight times.

Josh vs. Lamar

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen and Jackson are both off to fantastic starts this season. The Bills and Ravens have two of the most-dynamic offenses so far in 2022 and this game reads as a potential slug fest (unless the weather gets in the way).

Baltimore is averaging the most points per game (33) through three weeks. Buffalo is in third (30.33). These two QBs are likely the MVP frontrunners right now.

But this also highlighted the banged up nature of both rosters. Which team’s depth plays better might be a big determining factor of the outcome this week.

And worth noting: Allen and Jackson are the two best quarterbacks from the 2018 NFL draft. Both were first-round picks that spring and they’ll be facing off once again.

Does Rhodes play?

Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of depth, the Bills signed veteran Xavier Rhodes to help out with their banged up secondary. It would not be unheard of if the Bills quickly elevated Rhodes from the practice squad to play against the Ravens.

Playoffs?

Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Sean Culkin (80) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

With their last matchup and the way 2022 has started for both teams, there’s a possibility we’re looking a postseason preview on Sunday. Expect both teams to mention the possibility of that leading up to kickoff.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire