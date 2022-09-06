Bills at Rams: Tuesday injury reports

Here are the second full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams ahead of their Week 1 matchup:

Buffalo Bills (0-0)

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Did not practice

OL Tommy Doyle (foot)

TE Quintin Morris (hamstring)

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin)

S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

DT Tim Settle (calf)

Notes: Poyer did not play during the preseason but has said he expects to play vs. the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson (12) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

WR Van Jefferson (knee)

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

N/A

Notes: According to Rams Wire, Jefferson’s status is “up in the air” ahead of game day. .. CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) had surgery this offseason but will play vs. the Bills.

