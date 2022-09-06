Bills at Rams: Tuesday injury reports
Here are the second full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams ahead of their Week 1 matchup:
Buffalo Bills (0-0)
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Did not practice
OL Tommy Doyle (foot)
TE Quintin Morris (hamstring)
Limited participation
N/A
Full practice
WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin)
S Jordan Poyer (elbow)
DT Tim Settle (calf)
Notes: Poyer did not play during the preseason but has said he expects to play vs. the Rams.
Los Angeles Rams (0-0)
Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson (12) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
WR Van Jefferson (knee)
Limited participation
N/A
Full practice
N/A
Notes: According to Rams Wire, Jefferson’s status is “up in the air” ahead of game day. .. CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) had surgery this offseason but will play vs. the Bills.