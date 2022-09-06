Bills at Rams: 5 things to watch for during Week 1’s game

The Buffalo Bills begin another regular season journey. The Bills visit the Los Angeles Rams to kickoff the NFL’s 2022 slate.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are five things to watch for during Thursday’s Bills-Rams matchup:

Who is at CB?

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24). (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

As recently as Tuesday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott would not name a starting cornerback. We know a rookie will be across from Dane Jackson, we just don’t know who: Kaiir Elam or Christian Benford?

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was placed on the PUP prior to the season and will miss the first four games, at minimum.

Von's rotation

Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Thursday is a big day for Von Miller.

Throughout the preseason, Miller did not play for the Bills. The coaching staff has mentioned Miller could be moved around the defensive line and we really aren’t sure how many snaps he’ll even play on top of that.

A lot to watch for with Miller, who is also facing his former team.

Spencer Brown rust

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown took starting duties over at right tackle as a rookie in 2021. That will continue, but Brown spent a larger chunk of this summer healing up from a back injury. Because of it, he missed plenty of reps.

Brown will be ready to go against the Rams, but is there going to be any rust?

A lot on Poyer's plate

Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Like Brown, safety Jordan Poyer missed extended time this preseason. An elbow injury in training camp kept him off the field. In addition, Poyer’s contract situation rolls on. The Bills have still not signed him to an extension.

How will Poyer look against the Rams with those things weighing on him?

Dorsey's first game

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

A lot of things for Buffalo’s offense will depend on Ken Dorsey.

Will the Bills be a gun-slinging team again with quarterback Josh Allen? Will plenty be filtered to receiver Gabe Davis in his first time as an opening-day starter? How about the splits at running back?

As many NFL teams are, the new offensive coordinator’s play calling was very vanilla during the preseason. We’ll see his first full go in Los Angeles.

