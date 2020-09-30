Bills at Raiders: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for both the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Week 4 meeting at Allegiant Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Did not practice

WR John Brown (calf)

OL Dion Dawkins (shoulder)

S Micah Hyde (ankle)

DL Quinton Jefferson (foot)

LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)

Limited practice

Full practice

TE Dawson Knox (concussion)

Notes:

CB Josh Norman (hamstring) practiced but remains on the Bills’ injured reserve list at this time. … Edmunds wore a non-contact jersey during practice. … Hyde missed only one snap against the Rams in Week 3 but returned. … Brown left Week 3 vs. the Rams early. … Dawkins and Jefferson were new additions to the injury list, Dawkins was injured on the final drive of the game vs. the Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

Did not practice

CB Damon Arnette (wrist/ thumb)

OL Trent Brown (calf)

WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ ankle)

WR Rico Gafford (hamstring)

DT Daniel Ross (foot)

WR Henry Ruggs III (knee/ hamstring)

Limited practice

OL Sam Young (groin)

LB Corey Littleton (knee)

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)

S Johnathan Abram (shoulder/ thumb)

Full practice

Notes:

Jacobs is the Raiders’ starting running back. … Kwiatkoski & Littleton were injured in Week 3 vs. the Patriots. … Abram did play in Week 3. … Ruggs, Arnette are both first-round rookies and are trending toward not playing vs. the Bills.

