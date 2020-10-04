Bills at Raiders: Game day inactives

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their 4:25 p.m. kickoff:
Buffalo Bills (3-0)
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)
- RB Zack Moss (toe)
- TE Lee Smith
- OL Ike Boettger
- QB Jake Fromm
Las Vegas Raiders (2-1)
- CB Damon Arnette (wrist/ thumb)
- WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ ankle)
- DT Daniel Ross (foot)
- WR Rico Gafford (hamstring)
- S Dallin Leavitt
- OL Trent Brown (calf)
- OL Patrick Omameh
Game previews:
Related
Bills-Raiders now being shown to 70 percent of country
Bills are loved by 'experts' once again vs. Raiders
Bills activate CB Josh Norman from injured reserve
What uniforms Bills, Raiders will wear on Sunday
Behind enemy lines: 5 questions with Raiders Wire
Levi Wallace on Tre'Davious White: 'He has so much fun doing it'
Bills at Raiders: 3 keys to the game for both teams
Bills at Raiders: Final Friday injury reports
Bills WR John Brown anticipated to play vs. Raiders
WATCH: GMFB debates most impressive thing about Bills
Bills waive CB Cam Lewis, Josh Norman return likely soon
Bills DT Ed Oliver considered day-to-day
Bills Wire podcast: Can Buffalo defense turn it around vs. Raiders?
How Brian Daboll impressed Josh Allen via... chewing tobacco?
NFL Week 4 odds, betting lines: Bills are road favorites first time in Las Vegas
Sean McDermott not worried over Raiders, NFL COVID-19 issues
Jim Kelly: 'The first time I’ve ever really, really been excited about a QB'
Raiders might lose both first-round rookies ahead of Bills meeting
Bills at Raiders is lining up to be the 'Zay Jones revenge game'
Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 4