Bills at Raiders: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their 4:25 p.m. kickoff:

Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-1)

