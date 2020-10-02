Bills at Raiders: Final Friday injury reports

Nick Wojton

Here are the final injury reports from Friday for both the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Week 4 meeting at Allegiant Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Out

  • LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Addison was a new addition to the injury report on Friday after practicing both Wednesday and Thursday, without him, rookie AJ Epenesa could see an extended role vs. the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

Out

Doubtful

  • OL Trent Brown (calf)
  • WR Rico Gafford (hamstring)
  • WR Henry Ruggs III (knee/ hamstring)

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Jacobs is the Raiders’ starting running back. … Kwiatkoski & Littleton were injured in Week 3 vs. the Patriots. … Abram did play in Week 3. … Ruggs, Arnette are both first-round rookies and are trending toward not playing vs. the Bills. … Lawson was a new addition to the injury report in Thursday.

Related

Bills' Week 5 opponent, the Titans, see further COVID positive tests

WATCH: GMFB debates most impressive thing about Bills

Brian Baldinger breaks down Bills' final drive vs. Rams (video)

Brandon Beane's Tre'Davious White extension looks even better now