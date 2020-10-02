Bills at Raiders: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the final injury reports from Friday for both the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Week 4 meeting at Allegiant Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (3-0)
Out
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)
Questionable
- DE Mario Addison (knee)
- RB Zack Moss (toe)
Will play
- DT Ed Oliver (knee)
- OL Dion Dawkins (shoulder)
- S Micah Hyde (ankle)
- WR John Brown (calf)
- QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)
- TE Dawson Knox (concussion)
- DL Quinton Jefferson (foot)
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder)
Notes:
Addison was a new addition to the injury report on Friday after practicing both Wednesday and Thursday, without him, rookie AJ Epenesa could see an extended role vs. the Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)
Out
- CB Damon Arnette (wrist/ thumb)
- WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ ankle)
- DT Daniel Ross (foot)
Doubtful
- OL Trent Brown (calf)
- WR Rico Gafford (hamstring)
- WR Henry Ruggs III (knee/ hamstring)
Questionable
- S Johnathan Abram (shoulder/ thumb)
- LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral)
Will play
- OL Sam Young (groin)
- LB Corey Littleton (knee)
- CB Nevin Lawson (ankle)
- OL Denzelle Good (thumb)
- DT Johnathan Hankins (shoulder)
- FB Alec Ingold (ankle/ quad)
- RB Josh Jacobs (hip/ knee)
Notes:
Jacobs is the Raiders’ starting running back. … Kwiatkoski & Littleton were injured in Week 3 vs. the Patriots. … Abram did play in Week 3. … Ruggs, Arnette are both first-round rookies and are trending toward not playing vs. the Bills. … Lawson was a new addition to the injury report in Thursday.
Related
Bills' Week 5 opponent, the Titans, see further COVID positive tests
WATCH: GMFB debates most impressive thing about Bills
Brian Baldinger breaks down Bills' final drive vs. Rams (video)
Brandon Beane's Tre'Davious White extension looks even better now