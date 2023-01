The opening kickoff of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills was returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Nyheim Hines.

The stirring moment was the first play for Buffalo since Damar Hamlin collapsed Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The radio call captured the moment, splendidly.

As called on the Buffalo Bills Radio Network: pic.twitter.com/mZwbmIsi9L — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 8, 2023

