Bills QB Matt Barkley uncorks a 53-yard punt (you read that right)

You have to see it to believe it.

Bills quarterback Matt Barkley officially became a punter in the NFL after he booted the ball for his team against the Panthers in their third preseason game.

Following the team’s punter being named in a civil lawsuit in California that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year, he did not play for the Bills.

Barkley’s first kick went a modest 33 yards.

He then following it up with a boom–Seriously.

Barkley kicked the 53 yards. Technically, it was a coffin corner, too. Barkley kept the Panthers inside their 10-yard line.

What a moment despite some tough circumstances.

Check out the 53 yards in the clip below:

Matt Barkley with the 53-yard punt. The QB has found a backup plan

pic.twitter.com/8UPSSX20Dr — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) August 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire