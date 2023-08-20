Bills QB Matt Barkley throws three interceptions in 12 attempts at Steelers

The Bills have an open competition for No. 2 quarterback. On Saturday night in Pittsburgh, veteran Matt Barkley might have slammed the door in his own face with a performance that conjures memories of Nathan Peterman's misadventures against the Chargers.

Barkley had three interceptions in 12 throws against the Steelers. Barkley also had a fumble, which Pittsburgh recovered.

The hit that knocked the ball loose resulted in an elbow injury for Barkley.

In the first preseason game, Barkley played better than newcomer Kyle Allen. In the second game, Allen performed better than Barkley, completing 12 of 15 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Neither candidate to back up Josh Allen has seized the job. It's hard not to wonder whether the Bills are considering other options for the No. 2 job.

If either Barkley or Allen win the No. 2 spot on the roster, the question then becomes whether the Bills will carry a third quarterback on the 53-man roster. In order to dress a third quarterback on game day, a team must have three on the active roster.