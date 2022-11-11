Bills QB Josh Allen's status is 'hour-to-hour,' but writing may be on wall for Vikings game

We’ve heard of day-to-day and week-to-week. But hour-to-hour?

That’s the latest diagnosis for star Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his injured right elbow on Friday from Bills coach Sean McDermott.

“We are in an hour-to-hour situation here to see how he progresses through the day,” McDermott said during a radio appearance on WGR550 Friday morning.

Allen was not seen with teammates by local media at the start of Friday’s practice, marking the third straight day he did not work with the team – a strong indication the MVP favorite will likely be out of Sunday’s Bills game against the Minnesota Vikings.

If Allen does not play, the Bills would depend on Case Keenum to be the starting quarterback with Matt Barkley serving as the backup.

WHAT WE KNOW: Here’s what we know about Bills quarterback's elbow

VOTES ARE IN: Which NFL player gets our vote as the face of the league?

MORE: Odell Beckham Jr.'s next NFL team: Where do Cowboys fit among 13 landing spots?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw no touchdowns and two inteceptions while completing 53% of his passes in his last game, a Week9 loss to the New York Jets.

“At the end of the day, Josh has to be Josh if he’s able to play. And if Case plays, then Case needs to be Case and run the offense,” McDermott said in a Zoom call after the radio appearance.

Allen has an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament on his right elbow, according to multiple reports. It’s an injury he also had as a rookie and caused him to miss four games in 2018. Allen returned and played the final six games of his rookie season.

He suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter Sunday against the New York Jets during the Bills’ second loss of the season. His forearm was bent backward in the crossfire of a strip-sack by Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff in the Bills’ final drive of the game.

Allen appeared visibly bothered by the play, reaching for his elbow and flexing his forearm and wrist before his final two plays. Allen’s first throw traveled about 27 yards before falling at the feet of his receiver at the first-down marker. But Allen’s final throw, intended for receiver Gabe Davis but broken up by Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, traveled 69.3 yards, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Bills, after losing in the playoffs to the Chiefs each of the last two seasons, have the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC playoff race heading into Week 10. Buffalo’s win over Kansas City on Oct. 16 gives the Bills the tiebreaker over the Chiefs with both teams at 6-2.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Josh Allen status 'hour-to-hour'; writing may be on wall for Bills QB