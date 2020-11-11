Bills QB Josh Allen wins second AFC Player of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

In total, Allen has won the award four times in his three-year career, however, this is the first time he has against a team not named the Miami Dolphins. The other three times came against Buffalo’s AFC East foe.

The most recent time was a few months ago after their Week 2 meeting in 2020. The only other player to win the award twice so far in 2020 is Chiefs quarter Patrick Mahomes.

In Week 9’s outing, Allen was 31-for-38 passing for 415 yards. He added four total touchdowns (1 rush) in the 44-34 win.

In both of his 2020 AFC Player of the Week wins, Allen tossed for 415 yards. In part because of that, Allen made some history.

He’s the first QB in the Super Bowl era with at least 400 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 130 passer rating in multiple games in a single season.

