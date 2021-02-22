Bills QB Josh Allen has third-best odds to win 2021 MVP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could be a sneaky-good money maker next year.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Allen currently has the third-best odds to win next season’s NFL MVP Award. Allen only trails the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (+500) and reigning winner from the Packers, Aaron Rodgers.

Here’s the full top-10 breakdown:

In 2020, Rodgers won the MVP Award in a landslide with 44 total votes. Allen did finish in second place, though. Allen had four, edging out Mahomes who finished in third with two.

All of the top-10 players currently slated for 2021’s MVP, in little surprise, are quarterbacks. The top-odds in terms of other positions include two running backs: the Titans’ Derrick Henry and Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey. Both sit at +3300.

