Bills QB Josh Allen ranks No. 2 in NFL jersey sales

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is seeing his NFL stardom grow. Jersey sales tell the story.

Through the first few months of 2022, Allen’s No. 17 jersey is amongst the most popular in the NFL. According to figures released by NFL Shop and the NFLPA, Allen clocks in at the No. 2 spot.

The only player to out-sell Allen is Russell Wilson, who joined the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Here’s the full top-10 list released:

