Bills QB Josh Allen will not play in preseason opener vs. Lions

Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that in partnership with the YMP Scholarship Fund and Ore Group, it has created the Ore Group Indigenous Scholarships. As part of these scholarships, Orefinders will be awarding a $2,000 scholarship to a student leader looking to pursue a career in the mining industry who has demonstrated academic success and a commitment to preserving Indigenous languages and culture.