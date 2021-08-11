Bills QB Josh Allen will not play in preseason opener vs. Lions
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not play in his team’s 2021 preseason opener on Friday against the Lions in Detroit. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced that on Wednesday prior to the Bills’ final practice ahead of the game.
