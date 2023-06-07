Bills QB Josh Allen named Madden 24 cover athlete

EA Sports announced that they have their cover athlete for Madden 24 and it is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen posted the pics below on his social media showing his gratitude for making a childhood dream come true.

We had quietly hoped EA might put Pittsburgh Steelers edge T.J. Watt on the cover but after an injury-filled season he was out of the running.

Here is the full list of Madden cover athletes:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

2000 John Madden

2001 Eddie George

2002 Daunte Culpepper

2003 Marshall Faulk

2004 Michael Vick

2005 Ray Lewis

2006 Donovan McNabb

2007 Shaun Alexander

2008 Vince Young

2009 Brett Favre

2010 Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald

2011 Drew Brees

2012 Peyton Hillis

2013 Calvin Johnson

2014 Barry Sanders

2014* Adrian Peterson

2015 Richard Sherman

2016 Odell Beckham Jr.

2017 Rob Gronkowski

2018 Tom Brady

2019 Antonio Brown

2020 Patrick Mahomes

2021 Lamar Jackson

2022 Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

2023 John Madden

2024 Josh Allen

More Steelers Wire News!

PFF calls cornerback biggest weakness of Steelers in 2023 Steelers C Mason Cole ranked near bottom of center rankings Steelers TE Darnell Washington wants to be 'mismatch person' on offense

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire