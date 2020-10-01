Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for September 2020.

Allen helped guide the Bills to a 3-0 record to start the NFL season, amassing 12 total touchdowns. In that total, Allen has 1,038 passing yards, 10 throwing scores and two rushing TDs. Allen is the 2020 to put up such numbers in the first three games of a season.

Allen’s passing scores and yards lead the AFC heading into Week 4.

Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 2 as well. He led the entire NFL in passing yards following two games.

