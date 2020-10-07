Bills QB Josh Allen named to PFF’s Team of the Week

Through four games of the 2020 season, the Buffalo Bills are now up to five players having appeared on Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week.

But Week 4’s honoree is… just a bit sweeter.

Quarterback Josh Allen was named to PFF’s Team of the Week for their recent win over the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-23. Allen… well, mostly Bills fans who support Allen on the field, have a big-time strife with the football analytics outlet.

PFF is certainly subjective, but let’s face it, did anyone really, truly think Allen would take off the way he has this season? PFF is unlikely to come out and say they were wrong about Allen’s abilities in their grading system ever, but they’re certainly giving him his due as of late.

A week ago following his comeback efforts against the Rams in Week 3, PFF called Allen “an anomaly” in regard to their history because they’ve never really seen a guy like Allen under center. That is, someone who’s struggled so much at times in his first two seasons, only to completely turn it on in Year 3, but here we are.

Overall, Allen had a career-high day against the Raiders in terms of PFF’s marks, clocking in an NFL best 91.1 grade for a QB. In terms of the hard numbers, Allen completed near 71 percent of his passes (24-for-34), with 288 passing yards, and two passing touchdowns, plus a rushing one.

So far this year, the Bills have had these players land on PFF’s Team of the Week:

