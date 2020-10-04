Bills QB Josh Allen injures arm vs. Raiders (video)

Update (5:52 p.m.): Allen will return to the Bills offense in the second half
Previous coverage:
Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed another terrific looking pass on a play that required a lot of effort.
Rolling out to his left, Allen flicked a pass forward to Stefon Diggs and it appeared to just be another jaw-dropping play by him early in the 2020 NFL season.
But it wasn’t.
Allen, getting tackled by Raiders defender Arden Key, grabbed his non-throwing shoulder after hitting the ground.
Here’s what happened:
Here’s the injury to #Bills QB Josh Allen… something with his non-throwing arm: pic.twitter.com/feJYD58qrt
— Nick (@Nick_Wojton) October 4, 2020
