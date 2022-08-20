Bills QB Josh Allen hits Gabriel Davis for amazing 28-yard scramble drill TD

Last time we saw Josh Allen connecting to Gabriel Davis, it was the infamous divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which the Buffalo Bills lost in overtime, 42-36. That game led to a long-overdue change in the NFL’s overtime rules, and all the Bills could do was to wait for the new season to start.

Davis became the only receiver in pro football history to catch four touchdown passes in a playoff game, so the loss certainly wasn’t on him. It was his breakout game, and as it turned out, there were no fluke elements to that. When Allen got back on the field for the first time in the 2022 preseason in Saturday’s game against the Denver Broncos, the first Bills drive ended with this incendiary 28-yard touchdown pass to Davis.

It was impressive enough for Allen to elude pressure and re-set himself for the throw, — which went a log way in a big hurry — but watch how Davis gets vertical against cornerback Damarri Mathis. There was no way nobody not named Gabriel Davis wasn’t going to get that ball, and it augurs well for the Bills’ 2022 campaign.

