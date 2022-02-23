Bills QB Josh Allen gets couple of 2022 MVP nods from ESPN roundtable

Mike Clay, fantasy football writer: Josh Allen, QB, Bills. Allen has been top six in Total QBR each of the past two seasons while often carrying the entire Buffalo offense with both his arm and legs. The Bills are built for another title run, and that will position him for strong MVP consideration.

Tristan H. Cockcroft, fantasy football writer: Josh Allen, QB, Bills. I hate that the MVP award is boiling down to near certainty of going to a quarterback these days, not to mention typically those on high-seeded contenders, but this will be one of the most deserving awards among those who fit those criteria. The Bills should be tremendous as a team, and Allen is already right there in the conversation for best player in the league. A 13-4 season (or a season in that range) will give him outstanding odds of an MVP win.

Kevin Seifert, national NFL writer: Josh Allen, QB, Bills. There’s reason to worry about Allen’s long-term trajectory, given the punishment that comes along with his physical playing style. But he finished the 2021 playoffs playing at the highest level of his career. That should carry into the near future, especially the 2022 season.

Field Yates, NFL analyst: Josh Allen, QB, Bills. Allen finished 2021 on a tear and is firmly entrenched in the conversation for best player in all of football. Buffalo had a stretch of inconsistent play during this past regular season that kept him out of the MVP conversation, but I suspect he will be an annual contender going forward.