Can Bills QB Josh Allen defeat the Jaguars and a curse all in one game?

The Buffalo Bills are two-score favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars heading into Week 9.

Despite that, in one sense, Josh Allen, and by extension the Bills as a team, are still behind the eight ball heading into Sunday’s game.

After Buffalo’s Week 8 win a week ago against the Miami Dolphins, Allen made a guest appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. He joined the “Manning Cast” of the game.

That broadcast features brothers Peyton and Eli Manning breaking down the weekly Monday Night Football contest while hosting guests.

But there’s a growing twist.

The Mannings have guests of all different kinds. Some of those include current NFL players.

All of these such players have one thing in common.

After appearing on the show, they’ve all lost their next game:

Is there a Manningcast curse? 🤔 @EliManning Every active NFL player who has appeared on the show lost the following week. https://t.co/UlEMV3o4FU pic.twitter.com/SwUawzOToV — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 1, 2021

Prior to jumping on the show, Allen actually said he thought he wasn’t qualified to do so. Then he was asked to join and did.

After it, Allen admitted the unscripted nature of the broadcast was a bit “nerve wracking” but he thought he handled it well.

“I did my job,” Allen said via video conference. “It was really cool, it was really fun for me.”

Hopefully the fun will continue with Allen defeating a growing curse against the Jaguars…

