Bills QB Allen continues to receive praise

Buffalo Bills: Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Brady Quinn had lots of praise for rookie quarterback Josh Allen, from one first-round draft pick to another. Quinn, now an analyst for Fox Sports, will work the Buffalo-New York game on Sunday, and he told the Buffalo News: "Right now, Baker's (Mayfield) playing the best, but I just feel like Josh Allen, he oozes so much potential. Have you seen what he's doing? First off, he's 3-5 as a starter with the Bills. ... They are so far removed from the team they were last year with things they've done and changed. He has given that team and city hope. He is so good. And he has so much upside. I would rank the rookie quarterbacks insofar as they've performed this year: Baker, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen."

Miami Dolphins: Hroniss Grasu entered the NFL as a third-round selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL draft, and his career went off track with a serious knee injury suffered in the 2016 preseason. The Dolphins signed the 27-year-old offensive lineman on Wednesday. He said he's happy for the opportunity after being released by Baltimore last month and excited to be reunited with head coach Adam Gase, who was Chicago's offensive coordinator in 2015. "I feel very blessed, very lucky. Through those injuries and adversity I've gotten so much stronger physically and mentally." Grasu said. "Through all the hard times, I've taken it day by day and feel lucky to be here." Gase said of Grasu: "(He's) Smart, tough. He picked up that (Chicago) offense fast. He knows enough of what we're doing right now to be able to jump in there and get himself ready to go. He'll battle."

New England Patriots: Defensive tackle Danny Shelton has been a healthy scratch the past two games, and the former first-round draft pick told reporters that it's been hard. "Definitely. The competitor in me is always going to feel that little bit of frustration," he said. "At the same time, I believe in my guys. We're a strong group. They can get the job done. It's just a minor setback." The Patriots are allowing 4.9 yards per carry on the season, part of the reason why Shelton hasn't played, but he said he's working to get back in the lineup. "Working my hands and staying strong and trying to make the plays when I can," he said. "For me, personally, I'm just focused on this week. I'm focused on this opportunity. When I get the opportunity, hopefully I'll be ready. Hopefully, I can execute and dominate." Shelton has 19 tackles on the season.

New York Jets: Gang Green will be seeing a little less green Saturday night when they play Houston. Since the Jets' co-tenant, the Giants, play Sunday afternoon, MetLife Stadium will have neutral end zones. Gone will be the green and white of the Jets for the game, as will the blue and white for the Giants, for the second time since the stadium opened in 2010, according to northjersey.com. There will be about just 18 hours between the two games. The process of changing end zones is complex. Northjersey.com said it requires about 30,000 pounds of panels that are installed via forklift to change from Jets to Giants end zones.

