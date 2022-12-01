Bills edge rusher Von Miller said this week that he was hopeful about returning from his knee injury in time to play the Jets in Week 14, but that’s not going to happen.

The Bills announced on Thursday that Miller has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games as a result of the move, so he will be eligible to play again in Week 17.

That Week 17 game is against the Bengals, but Miller will be missing a Week 15 date with the Dolphins in addition to divisional games against the Patriots and Jets the next two weeks.

Miller suffered a lateral meniscus injury during the Bills’ Thanksgiving win over the Lions. He is expected to need surgery at some point, but the team hopes to have him back before the season is over.

“We just think in talking to the medical people that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch,” General Manager Brandon Beane said in a pool report.

Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa are expected to play Thursday night after missing Thanksgiving with ankle injuries. They will join Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson as the options off the edge with Miller out of the picture.

Bills put Von Miller on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk