Bills put Vernon Butler, three others on COVID list; claim two players off waivers

Close contact with a member of the training staff led to a handful of Bills players being told to stay away from the team’s facility on Tuesday and four of those players were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list later in the day.

Three of those players — wide receiver Cole Beasley, wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei — were the subject of reports earlier in the day. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler rounds out the quartet and will miss time as a result of the roster move.

Linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein also missed practice Tuesday and reports indicated they were in the same boat as the other four player, but they were not placed on the list Tuesday.

The Bills released five players earlier in the day, so the COVID moves left them with 76 players on the active roster. That gave them space to claim wide receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie off of waivers to bolster the shorthanded spots on the roster.

