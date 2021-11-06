Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The Bills announced the move today, and it will naturally lead Bills fans to fret about other players on the team, whose own front office has expressed concern about the low vaccination rate among players. But at this point there’s no indication that any players other than Trubisky are heading to the COVID-19 reserve list.

To take Trubisky’s place, the Bills called up quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad to the active roster.

Also elevated from the practice squad was tight end Quinton Morris. Offensive lineman Jamil Douglas was called up from the practice squad as well, while offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was placed on injured reserve.

Bills put Mitchell Trubisky on COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk