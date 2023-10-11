Bills put Matt Milano, DaQuan Jones on IR; sign A.J. Klein to active roster

The Bills have moved linebacker Matt Milano and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones to injured reserve.

Milano suffered a leg injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars while Jones injured his pectoral. Head coach Sean McDermott said earlier this week that both players need surgery to repair their injuries and that they are out indefinitely.

The Bills also announced that they have signed linebacker A.J. Klein to the active roster from the practice squad. Klein appeared in 37 games for the Bills over the last three seasons and had 110 tackles, five sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries.

The Bills still have one open spot on the 53-man roster. It could go to linebacker Baylon Spector as he has been designated to return from injured reserve.