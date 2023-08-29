Bills put Matt Barkley on injured reserve, Kyle Allen will be Josh Allen's backup

Kyle Allen will be the backup quarterback in Buffalo.

The Bills put Matt Barkley on injured reserve, leaving Kyle Allen as the No. 2 quarterback behind Josh Allen, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Barkley missed the final preseason game with an elbow injury. Kyle Allen got most of the work in that game, and apparently did enough to convince the Bills they can trust him to be one play away from taking over.

The big priority for the Bills is keeping Josh Allen healthy, and keeping Kyle Allen on the sideline.