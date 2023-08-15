Bills put Brandon Shell on reserve/retired list

Veteran tackle Brandon Shell has decided to retire.

Reporters at Bills practice on Tuesday noted that Shell was not present and that word was that he was ending his playing career. The Bills confirmed that was the case on Tuesday afternoon when they placed Shell on the reserve/retired list.

Shell signed with the Bills on June 1. He was competing for a spot behind left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown.

Shell was a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Jets. He started 40 of the 49 games he played in his four years with the team and then started 21 games over two seasons with the Seahawks. He made 11 starts with the Dolphins last year and it appears those will be the final ones he makes in the NFL.