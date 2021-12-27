Bills punter Matt Haack requests photo with QB Josh Allen after no-punt game

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack had a chill Sunday in the 33-21 win against the New England Patriots, not having to punt a single time.

Haack celebrated his quiet day at the office with a photo with quarterback Josh Allen, who completed 30 of his 47 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns – the main reason Haack's services were not needed.

Allen told reporters after the game that Haack requested the picture. Bills kicker Tyler Bass and long snapper Reid Ferguson joined the photo. The four players held up a "zero" hand gesture to represent no Bills punts in the game. Haack said it was his first no-punt game in his five-year NFL career.

Good day at the office #NoPunts



Go Bills pic.twitter.com/cTBsYr8y6m — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) December 26, 2021

Sunday marked the first time an opponent of Bill Belichick's had gone an entire game without punting, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That is a span of 474 games, including the playoffs.

Haack and the Bills will now head back home to finish the regular season with games against the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets.

