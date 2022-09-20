Bills punt for the first time this season, and recover it

With 8:33 left in the third quarter of Monday night’s Bills-Titans game, Buffalo punter Sam Martin, generally a very bored man, got to do his job for the first time this season. The Bills hasn’t punted through their first six quarters of regular-season football in 2022, and as it turned out, the Titans weren’t quite sure what to do about it. Returner Kyle Phillips muffed the punt, and Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson recovered the ball at the Tennessee 20-yard line.

On their subsequent drive, the Bills made it to the Tennessee 19-yard line, whereupon Tyler Bass booted a 37-yard field goal, putting the Bills up, 27-7.

Maybe the Bills should punt more often, but at this rate, we wouldn’t bet on it.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire