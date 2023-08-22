If the Bills pull off a trade for Jonathan Taylor are they the Super Bowl favorites?

Jonathan Taylor is seeking a trade from the Colts, and the Bills would be an interesting place for him to land.

ORCHARD PARK - With the Indianapolis Colts giving star running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, the rumor mill is starting to grind regarding what teams may be interested.

According to one former Buffalo Bills player, Bills general manager Brandon Beane should be doing all he can to get Taylor to Highmark Stadium.

Former Bills safety Donte Whitner, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2006, appeared on the Up & Adams Show hosted by Kay Adams on Fan Duel TV and he proclaimed that acquiring Taylor would be the final piece to bring a Super Bowl championship to Buffalo.

“If the Bills get Jonathan Taylor, they are Super Bowl champions,” Whitner said Tuesday morning.

What was interesting about Whitner’s comment is that he threw a little shade at star quarterback Josh Allen while making the case for the Bills to go after Taylor.

“Running the ball and running it with consistency in the fourth quarter, in four-minute situations,” Whitner said. “In four-minute situations, we have the ball, we have to retain it and knock as much time off the clock to win those close games in the payoffs. You cannot continually put the ball in Josh Allen’s hands in those moments; we’ve seen him fail in those moments.”

Well, that’s a bit of a reach, especially in the playoffs. What has led to the demise of the Bills’ Super Bowl chances in each of the last four seasons was poor play by the defense in the elimination game, starting with the meltdown at Houston in the 2019 playoffs.

However, adding a player like Taylor who has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in just 43 career games with the Colts would certainly make the Bills’ offense about as close to unstoppable as it has ever been.

For all Allen’s greatness, he’s never had a back anywhere close to the level that Taylor resides.

“A running game in Buffalo makes them the favorite to win the Super Bowl,” Whitner said. “And on defense, when you get a guy like Jonathan Taylor who two years ago had 1,800 yards rushing and 18 TDs ... when you put that type of guy in this offense, now you have to pick your poison. Play coverage and be soft and allow Jonathan Taylor to run the ball because you have (Stefon) Diggs and those guys running through the defense? Or do you allocate more guys into the box and let those (receivers) eat outside and go one on one?”

Whitner makes interesting points, to be sure. The Bills don’t really know what James Cook can be in a full-time role, and Damien Harris and Latavius Murray are nice veterans on one-year deals. Taylor would become RB1 with Cook sliding into a complimentary role, possibly as a pass catching option on third down, something he has worked hard on in practice.

As with all roster moves, what creates trouble for Beane is the salary cap as he is pressed firmly against the ceiling. Of course, depending on who he might be willing to trade, the money issue could resolve itself.

Taylor has a cap hit of $5.1 million this season, then could become a free agent in 2024. If the Bills acquired him, perhaps they could sign him to a long-term deal and lessen his hit.

