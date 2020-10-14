Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 6

The Bills announced their Week 5 players the team has placed on the protected portion of their practice squad via the NFL’s transaction wire on Wednesday, ahead of their game with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the same set of players the team protected the past three games.

Those four players are:

OL Jordan Devey

CB Dane Jackson

DT Justin Zimmer

OL Jonotthan Harrison

.Prior to Week 3, here’s who the Bills have protected over the course of their first two games, respectively:

Week 2

OL Jordan Devey

CB Dane Jackson

LB Andre Swift

DT Justin Zimmer

Week 1

OL Evan Boehm

DT Justin Zimmer

CB Dane Jackson

CB Cam Lewis

Boehm has since been released from Buffalo’s practice squad.

On occasion, the practice squad protection could help indicate potential injury designations to come this week. Considering there haven’t been any changes to this group, we’re not getting much of that here.

For reference, check out our previous explanation on the “protected” practice squad situation, a new addition to the NFL this season, from our Week 1 coverage:

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the NFL’s owners and players came to an offseason agreement that we’ve seen the first installment of on Tuesday evening. Each team in the league can “protect” four players on their practice squad each week. The idea is to provide some extra depth for teams in case of a COVID-19 outbreak in a locker room late in the week prior to a Sunday or Monday game. Those four can be called up to the active roster up until Sunday morning prior to kickoff every week.

Related