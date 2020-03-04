Bills promote Leslie Frazier to assistant head coach

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has received a promotion.

The Bills announced today that Frazier will add assistant head coach to his title, in addition to remaining defensive coordinator. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in a statement that Frazier has been a vital part of the Bills’ coaching staff and deserves the recognition.

“Upon taking the job in Buffalo, it was important to me to add a coach with previous head coaching experience like Leslie,” McDermott said. “His fingerprints are all over our operation and I’m extremely grateful for all the years we have worked together. Leslie’s impact on our team is felt every day through his guidance, wisdom, and his genuine care for people. He is a great example to everyone within our organization.”

Frazier is heading into his fourth year as the Bills’ defensive coordinator. He was also head coach of the Vikings from 2010 to 2013 and has been mentioned as a candidate for other head coaching jobs, but did not get an interview in this cycle.

