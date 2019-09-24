Bills promote Kyle Peko from practice squad

The Bills have added a defensive tackle to the roster a couple of days after losing Harrison Phillips for the season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have promoted Kyle Peko from the practice squad. Phillips went on injured reserve and will spend the coming months recovering from a torn ACL.

Peko spent last season on the Bills’ practice squad, but he’s never appeared in a regular season game with the team. He did play in seven games for the Broncos in 2016 and 2017. He recorded eight tackles in those appearances for Denver.

Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei and Jordan Phillips round out the defensive tackle group for the Bills.