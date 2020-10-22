Bills promote Justin Zimmer from practice squad

The Bills promoted defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the practice squad to the 53-player roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Zimmer has played two games this season, seeing action on 48 defensive snaps.

He has accounted for 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and has one quarterback hit.

Zimmer has played five career games in three NFL seasons.

The Bills signed Zimmer as a free agent this summer. He is a product of Ferris State and has spent time with the Browns and Falcons.

