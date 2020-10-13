The Bills made a move to bring up a healthy linebacker ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Titans.

The team announced on Monday that Deon Lacey has been summoned from the practice squad. Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips has been placed on injured reserve. Phillips has not played since hurting his quad in the season opener.

Lacey played after temporary promotions in Weeks Two and Three and had a tackle while seeing 34 snaps on special teams. He played 32 games for the Bills in 2017 and 2018 before moving on to the Dolphins for the 2019 season.

The Bills ruled Matt Milano out for Tuesday night with a pectoral injury, which increased the need for added depth at the position.

Bills promote Deon Lacey, put Del’Shawn Phillips on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk