Bills’ projected depth chart following the 2023 NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills selected six players at the 2023 NFL draft and added a few more via undrafted free agent signing after the event.
Here’s a full look ahead at the team’s projected depth chart following the draft:
Quarterback
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
QB
Kyle Allen signed a one-year deal to be Josh Allen’s backup after Case Keenum skipped town during free agency. Barkley also has another year on his contract so he’ll likely return to the practice squad in 2023 as the defacto third stringer.
Running back
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
RB
FB
Harris signed a one-year deal with the Bills. It’s a bit of a “prove-it” contract, but he still profiles more as an early-down rusher as opposed to Cook. We’ll see in Year 2 if Cook brings more of an every-down running back style to his game. Murray and Hines will have specialized roles and depth spots.
Wide receiver
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
WR
Justin Shorter
Isaiah Coulter, Tyrell Shavers
WR
Dezmon Patmon, Jalen Wayne
WR (slot)
The Bills did not make the additions some hoped for at wide receiver after last season.
Harty’s free agent contract and the lack of trust in Shakir as a rookie points toward the veteran taking the top snaps in the slot. Aside from that, Sherfield was added as a depth piece and special teamer and the same can be said about Shorter, a fifth-round rookie.
Tight end
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
TE
Dalton Kincaid
Kincaid was a first-round pick but he’s still going to get plenty of snaps, even if we put him as the “second string.” Knox is just more of the traditional, in-line tight end, so he’s still at the top.
Offensive line
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
LT
David Qussenberry
Tommy Doyle, Ryan Van Demark
LG
Nick Broeker
C
RG
O’Cyrus Torrence
RT
David Qussenberry
Alec Anderson, Richard Gouraige
The offensive line is far from set for the Bills. It feels like coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane went back in time to 2017. When first taking over operations in Buffalo, numerous new pieces were added to the O-line and the mantra was “best five start.” After all the additions, that’s back.
McGovern and Edwards enter the guard competition via free agents. Torrence, a top talent at the draft, fell to the Bills in the second round. Bates, the incumbent, will factor in too. A lot to watch in the trenches in Buffalo this summer.
And Qussenberry seems pretty locked in as the swing tackle backup to both sides of the line. Doyle will need a strong summer to take that job.
Defensive line
Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
Other
DE
Greg Rousseau
Boogie Basham
DT
Cortez Broughton, DJ Dale
DT
Tim Settle
DE
AJ Epenesa
Jonathan Kingsley
Mostly status quo for the defensive front, but the rotation will continue. Second and even third stringers listed above will still see playing time.
Ford’s addition is the biggest change this offseason. He could even push Jones for the top position as the “space eating” defensive lineman in Buffalo.
It also remains to be seen how much time Miller misses due to his knee injury.
Linebacker
(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
WLB
AJ Klein
Dorian Williams
MLB
Despite being a third-round selection, Williams won’t be forced to fill-in for Tremaine Edmunds. Beane said that. That leaves either Bernard or Dodson as the top candidates to take over starting snaps at middle linebacker for the Bills.
Cornerback
(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
CB
Tre’Davious White
Alex Austin
CB
Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyler McMichael
CB (slot)
The Bills didn’t have much change at cornerback this offseason. Austin is a filer as a seven-round pick, but otherwise it’s another status quo position on defense.
Depending on depth need or opponent, Lewis and Neal could see additional snaps certain games.
Safety
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
FS
SS
In the best possible way, little changes at safety as well. Poyer re-signed, keeping him next to Hyde for at least one more season.
Behind them, the signing of Taylor Rapp likely makes him the defacto No. 3 safety who will backup both starters.
It remains to be seen, if, and how quickly, Hamlin gets back on the field, no reason to assume he won’t be given all the time in the world, but he can regain his second-string position if he’s back out there in due time.
Specialists
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Position
1st string
2nd string
K
P
Sam Martin
LS
Bass signed an extension while Martin was re-signed. The specialist gang is back in town in 2023.
