Bills’ projected depth chart following the 2023 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills selected six players at the 2023 NFL draft and added a few more via undrafted free agent signing after the event.

Here’s a full look ahead at the team’s projected depth chart following the draft:

Quarterback

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string QB Josh Allen Kyle Allen Matt Barkley

Kyle Allen signed a one-year deal to be Josh Allen’s backup after Case Keenum skipped town during free agency. Barkley also has another year on his contract so he’ll likely return to the practice squad in 2023 as the defacto third stringer.

Running back

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Bills. It’s a bit of a “prove-it” contract, but he still profiles more as an early-down rusher as opposed to Cook. We’ll see in Year 2 if Cook brings more of an every-down running back style to his game. Murray and Hines will have specialized roles and depth spots.

Wide receiver

The Bills did not make the additions some hoped for at wide receiver after last season.

Harty’s free agent contract and the lack of trust in Shakir as a rookie points toward the veteran taking the top snaps in the slot. Aside from that, Sherfield was added as a depth piece and special teamer and the same can be said about Shorter, a fifth-round rookie.

Tight end

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other TE Dawson Knox Dalton Kincaid Quintin Morris Zach Davidson

Kincaid was a first-round pick but he’s still going to get plenty of snaps, even if we put him as the “second string.” Knox is just more of the traditional, in-line tight end, so he’s still at the top.

Offensive line

The offensive line is far from set for the Bills. It feels like coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane went back in time to 2017. When first taking over operations in Buffalo, numerous new pieces were added to the O-line and the mantra was “best five start.” After all the additions, that’s back.

McGovern and Edwards enter the guard competition via free agents. Torrence, a top talent at the draft, fell to the Bills in the second round. Bates, the incumbent, will factor in too. A lot to watch in the trenches in Buffalo this summer.

And Qussenberry seems pretty locked in as the swing tackle backup to both sides of the line. Doyle will need a strong summer to take that job.

Defensive line

Mostly status quo for the defensive front, but the rotation will continue. Second and even third stringers listed above will still see playing time.

Ford’s addition is the biggest change this offseason. He could even push Jones for the top position as the “space eating” defensive lineman in Buffalo.

It also remains to be seen how much time Miller misses due to his knee injury.

Linebacker

Despite being a third-round selection, Williams won’t be forced to fill-in for Tremaine Edmunds. Beane said that. That leaves either Bernard or Dodson as the top candidates to take over starting snaps at middle linebacker for the Bills.

Cornerback

The Bills didn’t have much change at cornerback this offseason. Austin is a filer as a seven-round pick, but otherwise it’s another status quo position on defense.

Depending on depth need or opponent, Lewis and Neal could see additional snaps certain games.

Safety

In the best possible way, little changes at safety as well. Poyer re-signed, keeping him next to Hyde for at least one more season.

Behind them, the signing of Taylor Rapp likely makes him the defacto No. 3 safety who will backup both starters.

It remains to be seen, if, and how quickly, Hamlin gets back on the field, no reason to assume he won’t be given all the time in the world, but he can regain his second-string position if he’s back out there in due time.

Specialists

Position 1st string 2nd string K Tyler Bass P Sam Martin LS Reid Ferguson

Bass signed an extension while Martin was re-signed. The specialist gang is back in town in 2023.

