The Bills will work out two receivers Thursday.

Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate reports Preston Williams and Marcell Ateman will travel to Buffalo for a tryout. Both receivers are 6 foot 4.

The Panthers cut Williams on May 18, and he has remained a free agent since. The Texans worked him out last week.

Williams played one game for the Panthers last season. In 24 games with the Dolphins the previous three seasons, Williams made 56 catches for 787 yards and seven touchdowns.

In seven games in the XFL this spring, Ateman made 19 catches for 259 yards for the St. Louis Battlehawks. He went on the injured list for an unknown ailment.

The Raiders made Ateman a seventh-round pick in 2018, and he appeared in 19 games for the team in four seasons. He caught 20 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.

The Cardinals signed him last August, but he did not make their roster.

Bills to work out Preston Williams, Marcell Ateman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk