Bills prepping for Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: ‘Once in a lifetime player’

When looking at the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 schedule this summer on paper , most would not have said their biggest test of the year would come in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

The way things have unfolded, it’s now the reality.

Miami, like Buffalo, has started the season 2-0. Not to mention, their offense is amongst the NFL’s stat charts.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (739) and new receiver Tyreek Hill (284) lead the league in yards for both of their respective positions.

The Bills have faced players in the past numerous times but separately. In those occasions, Hill has consistently had successes against Buffalo and the Bills know it.

“He’s a once in a lifetime player with his speed and his ability to go up for the contested catches and everything,” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference. “They’ve got tremendous speed on offense, they put up a lot of points.”

Adding to that is the reality of injury.

With Tre’Davious White out and Dane Jackson’s status up in the air, the cornerback position for the Bills is inexperienced. Rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford might have to lead the way.

McDermott is singing the praises of the young defensive backs as of now.

“It will be a big challenge for us,” McDermott said. “We believe in the next man up.”

From an on-field perspective, Bills defensive end Von Miller might make all the difference on the field. Buffalo’s early-season pass rush has helped cover for any youth in the secondary.

Miller still acknowledged Week 3 will be a different beast, both regarding Hill and others.

“I’ve been a fan of Tua for a long time,” Miller said via video conference. “He has everything you need to be a great quarterback in this league.”

“It’s going to be a hell of a challenge, man,” Miller continued.

“I’m excited to go play these guys, they’re on fire right now… Familiar with Tyreek Hill, he is one of the best receivers in the league. He’s the fastest, hands down.”

In terms of his own personal battle, Miami offensive lineman Terron Armstead is going to be a difficult battle he said.

“Terron Armstead, same thing as Tyreek Hill. He can be the best left tackle in the league, or he can be number two, or he could be number three depending on the week,” Miller said. “They built this team up.”

Expected or not, an important early season challenge awaits on Sunday.

