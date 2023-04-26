Bills have pre-draft visit with Tennessee’s Byron Young

The Buffalo Bills might look to add to their pass-rush rotation at the 2023 NFL draft with Tennessee’s Byron Young.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Young is a popular prospect that has met with numerous teams, including Buffalo.

Young is a bit of a mysterious prospect because of his age. Most slate him as a Day 2 selection at the upcoming draft. He’s going to be a 25-year-old rookie. That could scare off some teams.

To some extent, the Bills are not among those clubs if they’ve met with Young. Each team in the NFL is allocated only a certain number of pre-draft visits and Buffalo used one on Young.

Young’s age became a factor due to taking the JUCO route in college and the COVID-19 pandemic that followed. But when he made his way to Tennessee, it worked out.

Playing just two years at Tennessee, Young appeared in 23 games and notched 23.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in that time.

The Draft Network notes that Young’s recognition skills against both the run and pass need to improve in the pros. However, the raw talent appears to be there for the 6-foot-2, 250-pound defender.

In the rotation used by Bills coach Sean McDermott on the defensive line, Young will have ample time to hone in his skills as a rookie.

