Bills have pre-draft visit with Michigan’s Mazi Smith

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith had a prospect visit with the Buffalo Bills prior to the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

Smith’s update come via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who noted that Smith has had visits with more than 20 teams in the league.

Smith currently projects as potentially a late first-round selection, so he could be on Buffalo’s radar with their top pick at No. 27. But the Bills could look to fill bigger needs than defensive tackle with their top selection.

However, it’s more likely that Smith is taken in Round 2and in that range, he could be useful for Buffalo.

Long term, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, and Jordan Phillips are all only signed through the 2023 season.

Plus, none of the above listed have provided game-changing play in the middle of the Bills’ D-line. Namely Oliver, who was previously a first-round pick by Buffalo.

Smith does play a different game than Oliver. He could profile a bit closer to Jones’ style of play, as Smith is a promising player in stuffing the run.

But Smith can feature in the 3-tech pass rushing spot where Oliver resides as well. He has skills to play both roles, given the proper growth in the pros.

Having Smith in for a pre-draft visit does indicate a level of interest in him from the Bills. Teams are only allocated a certain number of visit with prospects prior to the draft, and Buffalo used one with Smith. Keep him in mind on draft day.

Related

Morning mock draft: Top WR falls to Bills in PFF projection Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Jonathan Mingo Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Quentin Johnston

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire