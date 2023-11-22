Bills will practice without Taylor Rapp, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson Wednesday

Bills safety Taylor Rapp was taken from the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury at Highmark Stadium last Sunday, but head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that Rapp could play this week against the Eagles despite that scary scene.

Rapp's bid to play won't include taking part in Wednesday's practice, however. McDermott told reporters at a pre-practice press conference that Rapp will not be on the field for the team's first on-field preparations for the Eagles.

Cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson will also be out of practice. Both players suffered concussions in the win over the Jets and remain in the concussion protocol.

Buffalo' injury issues in the secondary don't stop there. Safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder) will be limited participants.