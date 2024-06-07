Will the Bills have a position battle at center during 2024 training camp?

The Buffalo Bills have to replace Mitch Morse in 2024, but is it as seamless as we think it’s going to be?

Bleacher Report named a position battle for each NFL team heading into the 2024 offseason that should be watched. While the Bills do have a revamped roster, most would not look at the center spot on the offensive line as one of the most important spots to keep an eye on.

But B/R makes a good case.

When Morse was released in a salary cap move, general manager Brandon Beane noted that left tackle Connor McGovern is slated as Buffalo’s next center in front of quarterback Josh Allen. Then came the 2024 NFL draft.

There, the Bills used a fifth-round pick on Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran.

McGovern played well at guard in 2023. The idea here from B/R: if Van Pran proves himself… if it’s not broke, don’t fix it? That might be a thought the Bills coaching staff has if the rookie can start at center–And that’s not the worst idea.

B/R’s full breakdown can be found below:

The Buffalo Bills’ battle at receiver is going to be another important one. They have to figure out who will play what roles in a post-Stefon Diggs world. Ultimately, they have a decent number of options and help from the tight end duo of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox if they need time to figure things out. Replacing Mitch Morse could prove to be just as important. The center is often charged with being the primary communicator on the offensive line, and Morse has been starting for the Bills for five years. The Bills essentially have two options to start at the pivot. They can move Connor McGovern over from left guard to center. It’s been the public plan since the spring. However, drafting Sedrick Van Pran in the fifth round opened up a new possibility. If Van Pran can prove he’s a worthy starter in OTAs, training camp and the preseason, it could allow the Bills to keep McGovern at left guard. That would allow David Edwards to be the interior swing option, while La’el Collins would be the swing tackle. Van Pran has already played a lot of football, starting 43 games at center for the Georgia Bulldogs. Given the new-look receiver room, protection for Josh Allen is going to be as important as ever for the Bills. If Van Pran can challenge to be the starting center, it would be a huge boost for the offense.

