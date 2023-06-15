Bills’ Poona Ford: ‘Money isn’t everything’

The Buffalo Bills had long wanted to add to their defensive tackle depth. It came in the form of Poona Ford.

Ford, who signed a one-year deal in Buffalo, has notched 181 total tackles in his career, including 28 for loss, with 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble. In 76 career games, Ford has made 64 starts. He joins the Bills’ defensive line rotation.

Following the 2023 NFL draft, the way the cards fell a defensive tackle was not selected by the team. General manager Brandon Beane expressed some regret about that.

“It didn’t fall our way, it really didn’t,” Beane said via video conference. “I was hoping to add one for sure. Working on some other things. Maybe we’ll see if there’s a veteran out there.”

Then came Ford, who reportedly took less money to sign in Buffalo. But the 27-year-old said the choice to chase a ring over money wasn’t difficult.

“It really wasn’t hard, to be honest. Money is good but money isn’t everything,” Ford said.

For more from Ford, see the attached WUFO radio clip below:

WUFO sports talks to Poona Ford about what made Buffalo the Landing spot and was it difficult to leave $$$$$$ on table to come here! ⁦@BuffaloFAMbase⁩ ⁦@wufopower965wny⁩ ⁦@BleavSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/HR9LEYMlz1 — Muki Hawkins (@wufosports) June 14, 2023

